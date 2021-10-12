Jon Gruden’s Emails

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk with Slate’s Alex Kirshner about the racist, sexist, and homophobic emails written by now-former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. Writer Roberto José Andrade Franco joins to discuss Mexican-American soccer star Ricardo Pepi. Finally, Chantel Jennings of the Athletic breaks down the WNBA playoffs.





Gruden (4:07): What his emails reveal about the culture of the NFL?

Pepi (209:07): The on-field and off-field significance of the USMNT’s new star.

WNBA (51:47): What you need to know about the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury.

Afterball (1:13:62): Josh on a women’s sports equivalent for “the Jimmys and the Joes.”