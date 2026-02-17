Share
Hang Up and Listen
The War On Tanking
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh examine the NBA’s growing tanking problem and the league’s ongoing struggle to make the All-Star Game competitive. Then they’re joined by sportswriter, Neil Paine, to discuss the rise of Connor Zilisch, a young NASCAR driver drawing comparisons to Jeff Gordon. To close, Hang Up vet, Josh Levin, returns to talk all things Winter Olympics and what he’s looking forward to in its last week.
Ben also has an Afterball on the Snoop Dogg-ification of the Olympics and sports in general.
On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about the NCAA's messy player eligibility lawsuits.
NBA (2:39): The race to the bottom
NASCAR (20:40): A new young phenom racing to the top
Olympics with Josh (37:38): Levin crosses the hog line!
Afterballs (01:00:14): Ben drops it like it's hot
(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.
Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.
