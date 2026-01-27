We Got Our Brady-back, Brady-back, Brady-back.

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh recap NFL conference championship weekend, where the Patriots braved a blizzard better than the Broncos, and Sam Darnold proved that resurrected quarterbacks really can win it all.





Later, they get into Trinity Rodman’s three-year NWSL deal that keeps her in D.C., but has caught the ire of the players’ union.





The panel wraps with a breakdown of the Mets' busy offseason and whether they can actually come out on top in 2026.





On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses Alex Honnold's white-knuckle climb of the Taipei 101 tower live on Netflix.





NFL (4:16): Resurrection Bowl

Trinity Rodman (23:27): Cap space for star power

The Mets (41:04): Can we still LOL?









(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen.





You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.



