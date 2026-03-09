The Quarterback Bargain Bin

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the unusually high number of NFL teams that are seeking new quarterbacks via trades and free agency amid a weak draft class. Later: Why the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks could be left out of March Madness despite an undefeated regular season. Finally, Lindsay breaks down some of the stranger aspects of the WNBA’s collective-bargaining process—and the behind-the-scenes contributions of Kelsey Plum and Breanna Stewart.





In this week’s bonus episode for Slate Plus members, the hosts turn to the Celtics’ improbable (and slightly annoying) dominance despite missing their best player for most of the season.





Quarterback merry-go-round: (10:34): Tua to Atlanta?

Miami Redhawks (26:36): 31-0.

WNBA CBA (41:52): A Union divided?





