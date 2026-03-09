Share
Hang Up and Listen
The Quarterback Bargain Bin
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the unusually high number of NFL teams that are seeking new quarterbacks via trades and free agency amid a weak draft class. Later: Why the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks could be left out of March Madness despite an undefeated regular season. Finally, Lindsay breaks down some of the stranger aspects of the WNBA’s collective-bargaining process—and the behind-the-scenes contributions of Kelsey Plum and Breanna Stewart.
In this week’s bonus episode for Slate Plus members, the hosts turn to the Celtics’ improbable (and slightly annoying) dominance despite missing their best player for most of the season.
Quarterback merry-go-round: (10:34): Tua to Atlanta?
Miami Redhawks (26:36): 31-0.
WNBA CBA (41:52): A Union divided?
Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Joel Meyer.
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh revisit the whirlwind week for the U.S. men's hockey team, after their gold medal win, and SOTU and White House visits. Then, the Ringer's Megan Schuster joins to preview the new season of Formula 1 and its broadcasting move to Apple TV. To close, Ben breaks down what to look out for in the World Baseball Classic, which starts this week.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts share their highs and lows of watching the Winter Olympics. Hockey and Politics: (3:45): The U.S. men's hockey team gets their Big MacsF1 (20:02): Formula One's new home at AppleWBC (44:24): The American baseball dream team still has an uphill battle
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh relive the dual wins for Team USA's women's and men's hockey teams and examine how MAGA has co-opted the victory. Then, they're joined by journalist Chris Dalby, author of the Sports and Crime newsletter, goes deep on why Trump seems to love pardoning athletes. Next, the hosts get into the alarming expansion of sports betting via prediction markets. And finally, Ben brings us an Afterball on the demise of the European Super League.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts share their highs and lows of watching the Winter Olympics. Olympics Hockey: (--): Team USA brings home gold.Trump Pardons (--): Chris Dalby breaks down what's really going on.Prediction Markets (--): Who will reign in this new way of betting?European Super League (--): Ben eulogizes the failed league. Episode Notes:Alex in Slate on America's reckless, brilliant strategy to beat Canada.This New York Times breakdown of the move that beat Chloe Kim in the halfpipeChris Dalby on Donald Trump's love of pardoning athletes.
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh examine the NBA's growing tanking problem and the league's ongoing struggle to make the All-Star Game competitive. Then they're joined by sportswriter, Neil Paine, to discuss the rise of Connor Zilisch, a young NASCAR driver drawing comparisons to Jeff Gordon. To close, Hang Up vet, Josh Levin, returns to talk all things Winter Olympics and what he's looking forward to in its last week.Ben also has an Afterball on the Snoop Dogg-ification of the Olympics and sports in general.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about the NCAA's messy player eligibility lawsuits.NBA (2:39): The race to the bottomNASCAR (20:40): A new young phenom racing to the topOlympics with Josh (37:38): Levin crosses the hog line!Afterballs (01:00:14): Ben drops it like it's hot
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh break down the Seattle Seahawks' brickwall defense in the Super Bowl, plus Bad Bunny's refreshing halftime performance.The panel then pivots to the stranger corners of the NBA trade deadline before welcoming college sports writer Jesse Dougherty, who discusses his experience as part of the Washington Post sports desk that was recently eliminated in a round of mass layoffs.Ben has an Afterball on Team USA's World Baseball Classic glow-up.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about week one of the Olympics.Super Bowl (3:06): The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is LoveNBA Trades (22:10): Anthony Davis is banished to WashingtonWashington Post cuts (39:36): A historic sports section is no moreAfterballs (01:04:44): Ben on a new WBC dream team
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh kick things off by picking their favorite (and the most horrifying) events to watch at the upcoming Winter Olympics.Then the panel digs into Bill Belichick's bizarre Hall of Fame snub. They finish with a conversation with the Athletic's Matthew Fairburn about the Buffalo Sabres, the NHL's most playoff-averse team that might actually make the postseason this year.Ben delivers an Afterball on Jordan Smith, the amateur tennis player who stunned the field at the Australian Open's 1 Point Slam and walked away with one million dollars.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam dreams being dashed once again.Olympics Preview (4:38): Get ready for 'Skimo' feverBill Belichick (27:19): The Spygate punishmentBuffalo Sabres (41:05): Can the city shake its playoff malaise?
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh recap NFL conference championship weekend, where the Patriots braved a blizzard better than the Broncos, and Sam Darnold proved that resurrected quarterbacks really can win it all.Later, they get into Trinity Rodman's three-year NWSL deal that keeps her in D.C., but has caught the ire of the players' union.The panel wraps with a breakdown of the Mets' busy offseason and whether they can actually come out on top in 2026.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses Alex Honnold's white-knuckle climb of the Taipei 101 tower live on Netflix.NFL (4:16): Resurrection BowlTrinity Rodman (23:27): Cap space for star powerThe Mets (41:04): Can we still LOL?
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh are joined by Fried Egg Golf's Brendan Porath to examine the crumbling of LIV Golf in the wake of Brooks Koepka's reinstatement by the PGA Tour.Then Alex and Ben speak to author Chuck Klosterman about his new book, simply titled, Football. Klosterman predicts the eventual demise of America's most beloved sport, and explains why it will be widely misunderstood by future generations.The panel wraps with more football, breaking down the College Football Playoff national championship and the NFL postseason.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the Kyle Tucker acquisition by the Dodgers and whether it's finally time for an MLB salary cap.LIV Golf (8:22): Koepka is out and takes his punishmentsKlosterman (25:49): When football is no moreCFB (01:02:27): Hoosiers are no longer the biggest losers
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh unpack a thrilling wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Lindsay's Panthers are out, John Harbaugh has been fired, the reigning champions exit early, and Caleb Williams grated some cheese.The panel is then joined by soccer journalist Hayden Van Brewer to explain how Manchester United have gotten so abysmally bad over the years. To close, Lindsay and Ben ask Alex to break down the College Football Playoffs and the upcoming championship game.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about the new viral queer hockey romance, Heated Rivalry.NFL (4:52): Bye Eagles, ByeMan U (20:35): Bent and brokenCFB (38:41): How Indiana reached the top