American Hockey Story

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh relive the dual wins for Team USA's women's and men’s hockey teams and examine how MAGA has co-opted the victory. Then, they’re joined by journalist Chris Dalby, author of the Sports and Crime newsletter, goes deep on why Trump seems to love pardoning athletes. Next, the hosts get into the alarming expansion of sports betting via prediction markets. And finally, Ben brings us an Afterball on the demise of the European Super League.





On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts share their highs and lows of watching the Winter Olympics.





Olympics Hockey: (--): Team USA brings home gold.

Trump Pardons (--): Chris Dalby breaks down what’s really going on.

Prediction Markets (--): Who will reign in this new way of betting?

European Super League (--): Ben eulogizes the failed league.









Episode Notes:





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen.





You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.



