Is LIV Dead?

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh are joined by Fried Egg Golf’s Brendan Porath to examine the crumbling of LIV Golf in the wake of Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement by the PGA Tour.





Then Alex and Ben speak to author Chuck Klosterman about his new book, simply titled, Football. Klosterman predicts the eventual demise of America’s most beloved sport, and explains why it will be widely misunderstood by future generations.





The panel wraps with more football, breaking down the College Football Playoff national championship and the NFL postseason.





On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the Kyle Tucker acquisition by the Dodgers and whether it's finally time for an MLB salary cap.





LIV Golf (8:22): Koepka is out and takes his punishments

Klosterman (25:49): When football is no more

CFB (01:02:27): Hoosiers are no longer the biggest losers





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.