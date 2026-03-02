Trump’s Olympic Locker Room Talk

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh revisit the whirlwind week for the U.S. men’s hockey team, after their gold medal win, and SOTU and White House visits. Then, the Ringer’s Megan Schuster joins to preview the new season of Formula 1 and its broadcasting move to Apple TV. To close, Ben breaks down what to look out for in the World Baseball Classic, which starts this week.





On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts share their highs and lows of watching the Winter Olympics.





Hockey and Politics: (3:45): The U.S. men’s hockey team gets their Big Macs

F1 (20:02): Formula One’s new home at Apple

WBC (44:24): The American baseball dream team still has an uphill battle





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.



