The Bad Bunny Super Bowl

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh break down the Seattle Seahawks’ brickwall defense in the Super Bowl, plus Bad Bunny’s refreshing halftime performance.





The panel then pivots to the stranger corners of the NBA trade deadline before welcoming college sports writer Jesse Dougherty, who discusses his experience as part of the Washington Post sports desk that was recently eliminated in a round of mass layoffs.

Ben has an Afterball on Team USA’s World Baseball Classic glow-up.

On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about week one of the Olympics.





Super Bowl (3:06): The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love

NBA Trades (22:10): Anthony Davis is banished to Washington

Washington Post cuts (39:36): A historic sports section is no more

Afterballs (01:04:44): Ben on a new WBC dream team





