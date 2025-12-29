Prediction Season

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh look into their crystal balls and tell us what to look out for in the sports world of the future! Will we see more LeBron? More sports betting scandals? A Bill Super Bowl win? A Trump immigration World Cup incident? Only time and the all-knowing Hang Up hosts can tell.

In the second half of our show, we’re sharing Alex’s recent conversation with Mary Harris on What Next.

Predictions (2:54): 2026

What Next (41:50): Mary Harris interviews Alex

