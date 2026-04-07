A March Without Madness

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh recap a chalky March Madness marked by coaching drama and uncertainty about college basketball’s future. Then Alex and Lindsay ask Ben about the early MLB season, from the Automated Ball-Strike challenge system to a new wave of impressive rookies. Finally, the panel speaks with author and soccer journalist Ryan O'Hanlon about the real story behind Wrexham A.F.C. and how high the celebrity-owned club can realistically climb.

Ben also has an Afterball on Kenny Albert's impending record for most national broadcasts called.





In this week’s bonus episode for Slate Plus members: Saudi Arabia makes a big push into esports and fighting video games.





March Madness: (6:29): Was relatively mild

MLB ABS (22:50): “You can’t challenge the robots!”

Wrexham AFC (43:34): The aging Welsh TV stars need to win now

Afterballs (1:00:33): Kenny Albert has called almost 1480 national games









(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





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You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort