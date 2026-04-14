Hanging Up and Listening

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh join forces one last time to break down (what else?) the week’s top sports stories. Then, the panel is joined by Hang Up all-star guests from across the years (including John Wertheim, Jeff Passan, Louisa Thomas, and more) to share memories from the show’s seventeen-year run and make predictions of the sports world for the next seventeen.

Finally, Lindsay closes us out with an Afterball capturing what the WNBA was like seventeen years ago.





The Masters: (12:48): Rory is still great





The Hang Up Guest All Stars (39:27): “This show was the perfect anti-toxin to sports radio.”





Afterballs (1:11:41): One of the most thrilling WNBA Finals occurred in 2009 (not a typo!)





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen.





You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort