America's Wild, Weird World Baseball Classic

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the thrilling World Baseball Classic semifinal between Team USA and the Dominican Republic, as well as the missed calls, Navy SEAL visits, and other strange drama surrounding the tournament. Then the panel previews NCAA March Madness tournament before closing with a look at the expanding connections between Jeffrey Epstein and figures across the sports world.





In this week’s bonus episode for Slate Plus members, the hosts chat about Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point run against the Washington Wizards last week.





WBC: (4:52): The called strike heard round the world

March Madness (23:01): Chalk talk.

Epstein and Sports (42:01): The revolting revelations about Steve Tisch





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





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You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.