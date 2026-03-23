The WNBA’s New Deal

Hosts Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the WNBA's new CBA, which contains massive salary increases, revenue sharing, and historic precedents for all women’s sports. Then host Alex Kirshner arrives for a conversation with Ben and his Effectively Wild co-host Meg Rowley to recap the World Baseball Classic and preview the MLB season.





In this week’s bonus episode for Slate Plus members, the hosts chat about the abundance of athlete-hosted podcasts –is anyone listening?





WNBA CBA: (8:18): From $66K to millions

MLB (29:34): Are the Pirates playoff material?

















(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





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You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort