Quarterback Roulette

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by the Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to discuss Tom Brady’s unretirement and other huge quarterback news. Alex Kirshner also joins to discuss March Madness storylines and Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s suspension for betting on NFL games.

Quarterbacks (3:36): Brady back to Tampa, Russell Wilson to Denver, Deshaun Watson to … somewhere.

March Madness (23:20): What to watch out for in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

NFL and gambling (47:03): Football, betting, and “the integrity of the game.”

Afterball (1:09:06): Joel on the history of conference basketball tournaments.