Baseball’s First Openly Gay Player

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the NBA All-Star Game and the state of the league a year after it suspended play due to COVID-19. They also talk about a new report on LSU’s failures to deal with sexual assault claims and allegations about the school’s ex-football coach Les Miles. Finally, Andrew Maraniss joins for a conversation about his book Singled Out, on the plight of the gay baseball player Glenn Burke.

NBA (1:55): What has the NBA learned, if anything, during our year-long pandemic?

LSU (18:54): How should the school respond to a report laying out its Title IX failures?

Singled Out (38:49): What Glenn Burke went through, and what his legacy means today.

Afterballs (57:40): Stefan on Muhammad Ali’s activities before his first fight with Joe Frazier and Josh on listeners’ favorite free throws.

Podcast production and edit by Margaret Kelley.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.