Baseball in a Cornfield

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game. Writer Jessica Luther also joins to discuss the Deshaun Watson and Trevor Bauer cases. Finally, they review the documentary Malice at the Palace.

Field of Dreams (4:42): Is this kind of nostalgia good or bad for baseball?

Watson and Bauer (26:02): How should leagues handle allegations of sexual misconduct?

Malice at the Palace (46:35): What the Netflix documentary leaves out.

Afterball (1:07:16): Stefan on hockey players fighting fans in 1979.