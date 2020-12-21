Giannis Is Staying in Milwaukee

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the end of college football’s regular season and the College Football Playoff matchups. They also discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision to re-sign with the Bucks. Finally, they ponder what pandemic-era changes will become permanent and which will be forgotten.

College football (2:23) Did the committee get it right? Is it possible to make the sport more equitable?

Giannis (22:18): Why did he decide to run it back with the Bucks? Is his decision good for the NBA?

Pandemic-era changes (41:44): How will players, leagues, and fans shift to a post-pandemic age?

Afterball (1:00:32): Josh on how Michael Jordan could’ve been a Dallas Maverick.