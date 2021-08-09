The Lionel Messi-Barcelona Breakup

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the end of the Tokyo Olympics. They also discuss NFL players who’ve refused to get the COVID vaccine, and what the league should do about it. Finally, author Simon Kuper explains the tearful end of Lionel Messi’s brilliant career at F.C. Barcelona.

Olympics (3:31): The troubled 2020 Olympics could reset how fans view athletes and the games.

NFL (22:32): Kirk Cousins would rather surround himself with Plexiglas than get vaccinated.

Lionel Messi (42:12): Why did it have to end this way? And what’s next for Messi and his longtime club?

Afterball (57:53): Joel on the tiny countries that bagged Olympics hardware for the first time.