Michigan Finally Beat Ohio State

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk with Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley about the Michigan football team’s big win over Ohio State. They also discuss Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley’s surprising departure for USC and the state of LeBron James and the Lakers.





Michigan (2:25): How Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines exorcised their demons against the Buckeyes.

Lincoln Riley (24:05): Explaining an unprecedented college football move.





Lakers (47:00): Are LeBron and his team off to a slow start, or are they just bad?





Afterball (1:05:04): Stefan on Stephen Sondheim and the dearth of sports musicals.