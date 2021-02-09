Tom Brady Can’t Stop Winning

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Bucs’ Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. Among the topics discussed: Tom Brady’s latest triumph, the Bucs’ defense, and Patrick Mahomes’ valiant effort in defeat. They also assess the rising conflict between NBA players and the league.

Super Bowl (4:39): How Tampa won, why Kansas City lost, and why we were so wrong about Tom Brady.

NBA (38:03): Why the league’s best players are so upset about the All-Star Game.

Afterballs (56:36): Josh with more on Jackie Robinson’s letter to Bill Keefe and Stefan on Muhammad Ali and One Night in Miami.