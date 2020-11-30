Remembering Diego Maradona

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Broncos playing without a quarterback and other NFL COVID chaos. They also discuss the life and death of soccer legend Diego Maradona. Finally, they assess the debut of kicker Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game.

NFL (02:03): Should the Broncos have been forced to play? Will the NFL make it to the playoffs?

Maradona (22:14): Could there ever be another player like him?

Sarah Fuller (40:51): What should we make of her historic achievement and her performance on the field?

Afterball (57:28): Stefan on the “Greek Maradona,” Vasilis Hatzipanagis.