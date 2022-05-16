Tom Brady’s $375 Million Deal

Vinson Cunningham, Josh Levin, and Ben Mathis-Lilley talk about the Mavs’ shocking win over the Suns, the Celtics’ romp over the Bucks, the 76ers’ flameout, and other NBA playoff happenings. They also discuss Tom Brady’s megabucks contract to call NFL games for Fox.

Mavs-Suns (3:05): How Luka Doncic and Dallas embarrassed Phoenix.

More NBA (24:53): With the Bucks and Suns gone, who’s the favorite to win the title?

Brady (48:00): Why does he want to be an announcer? Will he be any good?

Afterball (1:08:28): Ben on Greg Norman, Joe Biden, and what it’s OK to say about Saudi Arabia.