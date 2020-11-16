Kim Ng Is Finally a General Manager

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by FanGraphs’ Meg Rowley to discuss the Marlins’ hiring of Kim Ng as baseball’s first woman general manager. They also talk about the putrid NFC East and why the sports world has failed to adjust as the COVID crisis worsens.

Kim Ng (02:54): Why did it take so long for her—or any woman—to get a job running a major-league team?

NFC East (21:55): How pro football’s showcase division got so bad.

COVID (39:42): Will the games still go on this winter? And why are leagues still insisting on having fans in the stands?

Afterball (57:14): Josh on domestic abuse allegations against tennis star Alexander Zverev.