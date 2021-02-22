Ranking the Best Dunks Ever

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by the New Yorker’s Louisa Thomas to talk about the Australian Open. They also discuss the NBA’s new G League player development model. Finally, they assess Anthony Edwards’ huge dunk and name their favorite dunks of all time.

Australian Open (04:06): How Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic won and what the future holds for Serena Williams.

G League Ignite (24:50): Jalen Green’s path to the pros could change the NBA and college basketball.

Dunks (44:50): Will Anthony Edwards’ slam stand the test of time? Which dunks will we never forget?

Afterball (01:02:32): Josh on posterization, the word and the concept.