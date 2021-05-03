The Move Back the Pitcher’s Mound Edition

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin welcome a trio of guests. Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report discusses the NFL draft. Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer explains why moving back the pitcher’s mound could boost Major League Baseball’s anemic offenses. And Rebecca Schuman talks about the leotard, the unitard, and the sexualization of female gymnasts.

NFL draft (3:06): Five quarterbacks got picked in the first round. No one really knows if they’ll succeed.

Baseball (26:09): A minor league is moving the mound back one foot. Will the majors try it next?

Gymnastics (48:48): Why it’s revolutionary that a trio of German women have ditched the leotard.

Afterball (01:06:26): Joel on why high school sports matter, especially for transgender athletes.