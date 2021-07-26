The Potemkin Village Olympics Edition

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the weirdness of the Tokyo Olympics being staged without spectators. They also assess the wobbly starts by the U.S. men’s basketball and women’s gymnastics teams. Finally, they examine the implications of Texas and Oklahoma seeking to leave the Big 12 for the powerhouse SEC.





Olympic atmosphere (2:39): The absence of fans has made for a weird start to the Summer Games.

Olympic sports (24:41): Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team stumbled in the preliminary competition.

SEC (47:11): Will Texas and Oklahoma usher in a major realignment in college sports?

Afterball (1:09:12): Josh on baseball broadcast pioneer Mary Shane, the subject of the latest episode of his new podcast series, One Year.