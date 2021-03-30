Remember Elgin Baylor

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Gonzaga’s greatness and the Sweet 16 match-up between Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. Stefan and Josh then try to convince Joel to become a fan of the U.S. men’s national soccer team. Finally, Defector’s Dave McKenna joins for a conversation about basketball legend Elgin Baylor, who died last week at 86.

NCAA tournaments (2:18): What’s the secret to Gonzaga’s success? What stood out in UConn’s win over Iowa?

U.S. soccer (22:57): What’s not to love about this generation of American men’s soccer talent?

Elgin Baylor (45:03): What you need to know about the Washington D.C., College Idaho, Seattle University, and Los Angeles Lakers icon.

Afterball (65:27)

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley.

