The New York Knicks Are a Thing Again Edition

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham to discuss the rise of the New York Knicks and the start of the NBA playoffs. The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings also joins to talk about the start of the WNBA season. Finally, Joe Drape of the New York Times assesses the case against racehorse trainer Bob Baffert.

NBA (3:42): Does the Knicks’ return to non-terribleness matter? And what are the big storylines going into the playoffs?

WNBA (24:42): The return of Sabrina Ionescu and other big news from the league’s opening weekend.

Horse racing (42:58): Is the sport turning on Bob Baffert after yet another doping scandal?

Afterball (58:39): Joel on Sam Houston State’s football championship.





Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley.