Joel, Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the ouster of Joel’s old football coach, TCU’s Gary Patterson. They also talk about how the NBA’s new rules are changing pro basketball. Finally, the New York Times’ Kevin Draper joins for a conversation about the Chicago Blackhawks’ cover-up of an alleged sexual assault.





TCU (3:06): Why was it time for Gary Patterson to go? Who does Joel want to see replace him?

NBA rules (30:11): Draymond Green is delighted. Trae Young and James Harden aren’t.





Blackhawks (44:42): What the team’s investigation revealed about the culture of hockey and sexual assault.





Afterball (1:04:30): Stefan on the surprising origins of the “tomahawk chop” music.