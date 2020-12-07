The New York Jets Are Bad

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the latest humiliation of the winless New York Jets. They also discuss the Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade, and Russell Dinkins joins for a conversation about his quest to save college track programs.

Jets (03:55): Are they trying to lose on purpose? Should Trevor Lawrence stay away?

Westbrook and Wall (23:57): The thin line between NBA superstardom and basketball sadness.

Track (39:32): Why are men’s track programs disappearing, and what does race have to do with it?

Afterball (58:21): Joel on the end of the Southwest Conference and the decline of the Houston Cougars.