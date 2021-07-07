Sha’Carri Richardson Did Nothing Wrong

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s marijuana suspension. Penn State professor Amira Rose Davis joins to discuss Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry and Black women activists in sports. And finally, a look at the first week of new name, image, and likeness rules in the NCAA.

Sha’Carri Richardson (02:28): Why is marijuana a banned substance in the first place?

Black women activists (20:59) How athlete protests have evolved and what to expect at the Tokyo Games.

NIL (46:32): College athletes signed a range of deals in a wild first week of commercial rights.

Afterball (1:03:06): Stefan on a Myanmar men’s national soccer team player who protested against the military dictatorship.