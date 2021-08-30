Turmoil at ESPN

Josh Levin interviews Ben Rothenberg about his reporting on domestic abuse allegations against tennis player Alexander Zverev. Josh, Stefan Fatsis, and Joel Anderson are then joined by Grant Wahl to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United. Finally, assessing Rachel Nichols’ fall and Stephen A. Smith’s rise at ESPN.

Zverev (3:50): What are the accusations and how has the tennis world responded?





Ronaldo (19:19): Why he’s returning to the club where he became an international superstar.

ESPN (41:57): What we know about personnel moves at the Worldwide Leader.

Afterball (1:06:15): Josh on what might be the longest down and distance in NFL history.