Who or What Is Bishop Sycamore?

Josh Levin and Joel Anderson are joined by Spencer Hall to talk about the opening weekend of the college football season. They also discuss Bishop Sycamore, the fake high school that made its way into an ESPN football showcase. Finally, the CBC’s Morgan Campbell joins to assess Canada’s series of sporting triumphs.

College football (1:48): Alabama looks like its old self. But what’s up with Clemson?

Bishop Sycamore (24:37): Where did it come from? Is it unique or a sign of a larger phenomenon?

Canada (40:44): Soccer, track, tennis. What’s behind Canada’s run of athletic success?

Afterball (56:35): Josh on Dutch tennis player Botic van de Zandschulp.