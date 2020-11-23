What Happened to Freddy Adu?

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by Yahoo’s Seerat Sohi to talk about the latest NBA deals. Jessica Luther then joins Joel, Josh, and Stefan Fatsis to discuss LSU’s mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations. Finally, Grant Wahl comes on to talk about American Prodigy, his new podcast on soccer phenom Freddy Adu.

NBA (03:17): What moves will make the biggest impact on the coming season? And is Giannis going to stay in Milwaukee?

LSU (21:57): What Yahoo’s investigation revealed, and what should come next.

Freddy Adu (44:54): Why was he so hyped? Was his career a failure?

Afterball (01:06:43): Joel on Utah high school football amid the coronavirus.