Remembering Henry Aaron

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Packers’ mystifying field goal attempt and the Chiefs’ run for a second straight title. They also discuss the life and legacy of baseball legend Henry Aaron, who died last week at the age of 86.

NFL (01:35): What was Packers coach Matt LaFleur thinking? What’s the secret to the Chiefs’ success?

Henry Aaron (21:55): Remembering Aaron’s upbringing, his career, his chase of baseball’s home run record, and everything he needed to overcome to be great.

Afterball (01:02:24): Stefan on the sad and courageous story of Black baseball players Leander and Jim Turgeson.