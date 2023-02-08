How a 9-Year-Old Took Over TikTok

On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined again by Slate’s Nitish Pahwa, this time to open up the mailbag. They answer questions about a child named Topher whose loud presence has swept across TikTok, Twitter’s bad bot decisions, and recent drama surrounding TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee.





This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.





Subscribe to Slate Plus at http://slate.com/icymiplus





Make an impact this Black History Month by helping Macy’s on their mission to fund UNCF scholarships for HBCU students. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more.