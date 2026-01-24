Social Media Bans Are No Match For Teens

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Washington Post reporter Tatum Hunter, who interviewed Australian teens about the country’s new social media ban. Platforms like Instagram and Reddit are now required to keep under-sixteens off their apps, but it didn’t take long for the teens to outsmart these new restrictions. As similar legislation is introduced across the world, no one knows if these bans are actually effective—or if they hurt teens more than they help.





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.