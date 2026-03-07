Anthropic Isn't Woke

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Slate editor Tony Ho Tran to talk about everyone’s sudden obsession with Anthropic, the AI company that refused to allow the Trump administration to use it for potential domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons. Now, the right is branding them as “woke,” and the left is rushing to download Claude, Anthropic’s AI chatbot. Both sides, however, are wrong. An AI company will never be the leader of the #resistance, and stanning them for this choice risks normalizing all of AI’s other problems.





This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.