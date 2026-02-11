Stop Memeing the Epstein Files

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Kat Tenbarge, who wrote “There's nothing funny about the Epstein Files,” to discuss how the internet has turned Jeffrey Epstein into a meme. While dark humor has long been a way to process tragic events, online shitposts about the sex offender and alleged sex trafficker risk minimizing his crimes. Instead of justice, the public is using the newly-released files to score internet points at the expense of victims.





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.