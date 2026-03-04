Our Celebrity GoFundMe Dystopia

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by journalist Lorena O’Neil to talk about the rise in celebrities’ families using GoFundMe to fundraise after their deaths. In her piece for Rolling Stone, Lorena spoke to experts about why GoFundMes like Eric Dane’s and James Van Der Beek’s are becoming so common, but also why we feel so weird about it. If healthcare can financially devastate both celebrities and regular people alike, then who is really to blame?





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.