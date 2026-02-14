The Best Dating App Profile? A Sh*tpost

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by writer Sonia Weiser to discuss her piece, “I Made My Dating Profile Weird on Purpose. It’s Surprisingly Effective.” People have been frustrated with dating apps for some time, but now the rise of AI has made profiles boring and inauthentic. When everyone looks and talks the same, it’s even harder to find a spark. Instead, Sonia and a number of other dating app users have decided to stop taking the apps so seriously, and use them to shitpost their way to finding love instead.





