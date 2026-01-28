Thank God For Petty Drama

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Slate contributing writer David Mack to discuss the surge of niche celebrity drama unfolding in the midst of a horrifying news cycle. We’re cancelling the “Glambot guy”? Brooklyn Beckham broke up with his family via Instagram Story? Those two hockey podcasters didn’t actually like Heated Rivalry??? This drama is so petty, but also so necessary for staying sane during these times. Which means: We’re breaking down every detail of it.





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.