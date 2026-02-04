Is Digital Detoxing Being "Performatively Offline"?

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Alex Kirshner, Slate contributing writer and host of Hang Up And Listen. Back in September, Alex wrote about Brick, the plastic gadget he says “broke his phone addiction.” It seems like now more than ever, people want off their phones, and are trying everything from Brick to dumb phones to make it happen. They’re also, ironically, posting all about it, which begs the question: Do we really want to get offline, or do we just want people to think we do?





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.