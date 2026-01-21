Craigslist Will Outlive Us All

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by internet culture writer Jennifer Swann, whose recent piece for Wired featured the users who are still turning to Craigslist for apartment hunting and second-hand shopping, despite newer, flashier alternatives. In fact, it’s precisely because Craigslist hasn’t changed at all in the past 30 years that people keep coming back. While so many other early websites have been lost to time, how has Craigslist endured?





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.