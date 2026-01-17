Twitter’s Chatbot Keeps Undressing Women

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Parker Molloy, writer of The Present Age. After Elon Musk implemented updates to his Grok chatbot that encouraged it to be more sexually explicit, certain users began directing it to publicly remove clothing from not just photos of women, but also children. In addition to being a violation of Twitter’s own policies, it’s also against the law—and yet, nobody in power is stopping it. Musk and the platform have managed to dodge any accountability for the misstep, and keep claiming to have fixed the problem without actually changing anything. Even worse, what starts as an X problem may eventually plague the rest of the internet.





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.