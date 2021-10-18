Coach O Is Out

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin talk with Slate’s Alex Kirshner about the split between LSU and its coach Ed Orgeron. They’re also joined by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports for a preview of the 2021-22 NBA season. Finally, Stefan Fatsis speaks with Dave Zirin about his book The Kaepernick Effect.

Orgeron (4:20): Why did LSU part ways with a championship-winning coach?

NBA (29:53): What to expect from the Kyrie-less Nets and the LeBron/AD/Russ Lakers.

The Kaepernick Effect (50:52): Looking back on five years’ worth of athlete protests.

Afterball (1:12:00): Josh on erasing Derrius Guice’s records.