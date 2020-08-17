Major League Baseball Needs to Reckon With the Negro Leagues

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the 100th anniversary of baseball’s Negro Leagues. They’re also joined by the New York Times’ Rory Smith to talk about the Champions League. Finally, Louisa Thomas comes on for a conversation about the book Losers: Dispatches from the Other Side of the Scoreboard.

Negro Leagues (03:35): How can MLB truly grapple with its segregationist past?

Champions League (22:28): The storylines, the upsets, the excellent moments for North Americans.

Losers (43:28): What makes a loser? What’s the difference between losing and failing?

Afterballs (01:03:15): Joel on the Phoenix Suns and Stefan on the term “student-athlete.”