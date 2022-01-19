Ja Morant’s Moment

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Then they talk about the rise of the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant. Finally, Defector’s Kalyn Kahler joins for a conversation about nepotism in NFL coaching.

NFL (4:50): Do expanded playoffs mean worse games?

Ja Morant (24:55): Was his block the best ever? Is he the NBA’s next superstar?

Nepotism (44:54): How big of a problem is it, and can anything be done to fix it?

Afterball (1:08:14): Josh, Joel, and Stefan on goofy ideas to fix sports.