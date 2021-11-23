Where Is Peng Shuai?

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham to talk about Peng Shuai and the future of sports in China. Next, they discuss the resurgent Golden State Warriors. Finally, they review the movie King Richard.





Peng Shuai (2:03): Will the Peng case lead the WTA to pull out of China?

Warriors (24:35): How Steph Curry’s squad got its mojo back.





King Richard (42:42): Is the new movie about the Williams sisters’ upbringing any good?





Afterball (1:02:00): Josh on watching (or not watching) the 1980 Summer Olympics on American TV.