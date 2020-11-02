The Athletes and the Election

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the positive COVID tests for the Dodgers’ Justin Turner and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. WNBA player Renee Montgomery then joins to talk about the More Than a Vote campaign. Finally, they revisit Ruth Shalit Barrett’s article about rich parents and niche sports, which the Atlantic has now retracted.

Positive COVID tests (03:17): Why are outbreaks spreading in college football? And how have fans responded to Justin Turner’s maskless on-field celebration?

Renee Montgomery (23:03): Why she opted out of the WNBA season and how she approaches social activism.

Ruth Shalit Barrett (40:52): What lessons should be learned from the Atlantic’s decision to assign the story to Barrett, and then to retract it in its entirety?

Afterballs (01:00:56): Joel on Billy Tubbs and Josh on an NFL rule that needs to change.